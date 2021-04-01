UrduPoint.com
SHOs Excise Police Directed To Improve Performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Director General, Excise and Taxation, Sardar Saqib Aslam Raza here Thursday directed the station house officers (SHOs) of Excise Police Stations to improve performance and take strict action against drug peddlers.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here at his office to review performance of SHOs of the excise police stations in KP, the Director General said all SHOs showing good performance would be awarded and strict action would be taken against those found negligence from duties and misconduct.

The Director General reviewed the last two years performance of all police stations and progress of cases against the accused. Necessary orders for solutions of complaints uploaded by people on Pakistan Citizen Portal were also issued.

He directed SHOs to treat people decently in police stations and address complaints on priority basis. Director Narcotics Control, Salahuddin Khan and Excise and Taxation Officer Masoodul Haq were also present.

