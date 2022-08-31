UrduPoint.com

SHOs Failing To Eradicate Menace Of Drugs, Street Crimes To Face Departmental Action

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 10:17 PM

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street crimes to face departmental action

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West Zone Nasir Aftab on Wednesday said those SHOs who would fail to eradicate the menace of drugs and street crimes from their concerned jurisdictions would face departmental action

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) West Zone Nasir Aftab on Wednesday said those SHOs who would fail to eradicate the menace of drugs and street crimes from their concerned jurisdictions would face departmental action.

Addressing a meeting at his office, the DIGP said the officers with better performance would be rewarded by the department.

Nasir Aftab said street crimes had witnessed a sharp rise due to which there was a feeling of insecurity among masses.

He said stern action against the street crimes and drug peddler should continue to make the zone street crime and drugs free zone. Nasir Aftab ordered to adopt effective strategy for the purpose.

The DIGP ordered the officers to speed up action against the accused involved in the business of hazardous gutka.

The West Zone police chief while reviewing the quarterly performance report of the SHOs said the SHOs should ensure their presence in their respective areas and implement the patrolling plan. He instructed to encourage shopkeepers and others to install CCTV cameras to help protect their business and area from street crimes.

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of districts Central and West, SPs of New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Gulberg, Orangi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

