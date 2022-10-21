UrduPoint.com

SHOs In 12 Police Stations Reshuffled

Published October 21, 2022

SHOs in 12 police stations reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has reshuffled station house officers (SHOs) in 12 police stations to improve performance of the Police Department.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that Sub Inspector Rizwan Shaukat was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Thikriwala police station, while SI Mazhar Irfan In-charge Investigation Batala Colony police station was transferred and appointed as SHO Sadar Sammundri police station.

Similarly, SI Farah Batool, SHO Women police station, was appointed as SHO Rail Bazaar police station, SI Saleh Khalid was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Women police station, SI Imran Javaid Incharge Investigation Chak Jhumra police station was appointed as SHO Garh police station, SI Muhammad Afzal was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Khurarianwala police station, Inspector Muhsan Munir SHO Khurarianwala police station was appointed SHO Satiana police station, SI Ahad Ejaz SHO Roshanwala police station was transferred to Police Lines, SI Rae Asif Khan was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Roshanwala police station, SI Imran Amir SHO Buchiana police station was transferred and appointed as SHO Rodala police station while SI Tahir Anwaar Sindhu was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Buchiana police station.

In this connection, a formal notification was also issued with a direction to the police officers concerned to immediately join their duties at the new posting site and inform their superiors accordingly, he added.

