SHOs Of 16 Police Stations Of Islamabad Transferred

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

SHOs of 16 police stations of Islamabad transferred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :In a major reshuffle, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad on Thursday has issued transfer and posting orders of 16 Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations in Islamabad, informed a police spokesman.

A notification has also been issued in this regard, he said.

It is to mention that Syed Mustafa Tanveer, a PSP officer in BS-18, was assigned to perform duties as Acting SSP (Operations) Islamabad on January 14, 2021. Soon after his appointment, police heads of 16 police stations have been transferred.

It is to mention that Islamabad have a total of 22 police stations and 16 newly appointed SHOs have been given the task to curb crime in their respective areas.

