SHOs of 7 police stations transferred in district Abbottabad, Haripur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Station House Officers (SHO) of seven police stations in district Abbottabad and Haripur Wednesday has been transferred.

According to the notification issued by the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal Khan Wazir, the SHOs of City police station, Mangal, Mirpur, Dongagali, Lora and Supply police chowki has been transferred.

Inspector Nazeer Khan in-charge investigation Wing City police station has been transferred as SHO City police station Abbottabad, Sub Inspector Nadir Khan has been transferred from City police station to Mangal Police station as SHO.

Sub Inspector Sharyar Ahmed has been transferred from Mangal Police Station to Police Lines Abbottabad, Sub Inspector Gul Nawaz Khan has been transferred from Lora Police Station to Dongagali police station as SHO.

SHO Riaz Kohistani has been transferred as SHO Lora Police Station, Inspector Sardar Wajid has been transferred from Dongagali to SHO Mirpur police station, similarly, ASI Zubair Khan Tanoli has been transferred from City police station as In-charge Supply police chowki.

In the district, Haripur SHOs of two police stations have been transferred where Inspector Raja Mukhtiar SHO Makhnial police station has been transferred to Sarai Saleh police station while Inspector Qazi Ajmal has been transferred from police lines Haripur to SHO Makhnial police station.