SHOs of seven police stations reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The City Police Office (CPO) has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in seven police stations of Faisalabad district.

According to police spokesman, Sub Inspector (SI) Alamdar was appointed as SHO Jhang Bazaar while its former SHO SI Abdul Ghaffar was transferred to Police Lines.

Similarly, Inspector Bilal Mansoor Cheema was appointed as SHO City Jaranwala police station whereas Inspector Mian Abid was transferred from here to Police Lines.

Meanwhile, Inspector Malik Waris was appointed as SHO City Sammundri police station, Inspector Muhsan Munir as SHO Dijkot police station, SI Zeeshan Randhawa as SHO Mamonkanjan, SI Junaid Ahmad as SHO Bahlak police station and SI Rana Javaid as SHO Balochni police station whereas SI Elyas Baig was transferred from Balochni to Police Lines, spokesman added.