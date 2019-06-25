UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHOs Of Seven Police Stations Reshuffled

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

SHOs of seven police stations reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The City Police Office (CPO) has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in seven police stations of Faisalabad district.

According to police spokesman, Sub Inspector (SI) Alamdar was appointed as SHO Jhang Bazaar while its former SHO SI Abdul Ghaffar was transferred to Police Lines.

Similarly, Inspector Bilal Mansoor Cheema was appointed as SHO City Jaranwala police station whereas Inspector Mian Abid was transferred from here to Police Lines.

Meanwhile, Inspector Malik Waris was appointed as SHO City Sammundri police station, Inspector Muhsan Munir as SHO Dijkot police station, SI Zeeshan Randhawa as SHO Mamonkanjan, SI Junaid Ahmad as SHO Bahlak police station and SI Rana Javaid as SHO Balochni police station whereas SI Elyas Baig was transferred from Balochni to Police Lines, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Jhang Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

The survival of the children of Al-Shifa Trust is ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

30 minutes ago

1 hour ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

1 hour ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

1 hour ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.