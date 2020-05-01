SHOs of various police stations transferred

District Police Officer Dera has transferred and changed the SHOs of different police stations across the district, SHOs deployed in different police stations including SHO Cantt have been changed, District Police Officer Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood informed newsmen about the transferred

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : District Police Officer Dera has transferred and changed the SHOs of different police stations across the district, SHOs deployed in different police stations including SHO Cantt have been changed, District Police Officer Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood informed newsmen about the transferred.

In the best interest of the people, SHOs of different police stations across the district have been changed or transferred, DOP Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood said.

While issuing written letter, transfers of the following officers have been carried out. Inspector Pervez Shah has been transferred to SHO Police Station Saddar, Samar Abbas SHO Police Station, Nawab Paniala, Sub Inspector Javed SHO from Kari Khaisur Police Station, Sub Inspector Aurangzeb from SHO Kari Khaisur Police Station, Additional SHO Police Station Saddar and Sub Inspector Zulfiqar Khan have been posted as SHO Cantt Police Station. SHO Police Station Saddar Muhammad Nawaz Khan has retired.