UrduPoint.com

SHOs, Other Police Officers Transferred

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2022 | 05:06 PM

SHOs, other police officers transferred

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers in the district and posted them at different police stations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers in the district and posted them at different police stations.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO transferred Inspector Muhammed Iqbal Khan from Saddar Police Station Sialkot to Reserve Inspector Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Owais from Police Station Head Marala to Saddar Police Station Sialkot, Sub-Inspector Irshad Ahmed from Motra Police Station to Police Station Head Marala, Inspector Khurram Shehzad from Airport Police Station to DIB Cell Sialkot, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Saeed from Police Station Civil Lines to In-charge Security Branch, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman from In-charge Security Branch to Police Station Civil Lines, Sub-Inspector Nasir Yaqoob from In-charge Post Oora Saddar Sialkot to Airport Police Station, Sub-Inspector Najam Faraz from Kotli Loharan Police Station to Focal Person DSP Daska Circle and Sub-Inspector Imran Sultan Focal Person DSP Daska Circle to SHO Kotli Loharan.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir Circle Sialkot Daska Kotli Loharan Saddar Dubai Islamic Bank Post From Airport

Recent Stories

Namibians turn to traditional food items, informal ..

Namibians turn to traditional food items, informal markets to tide over inflatio ..

18 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka commences random checks of fuel quality

Sri Lanka commences random checks of fuel quality

18 minutes ago
 Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap ..

Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

21 minutes ago
 Federal govt to resolve Tank's longstanding proble ..

Federal govt to resolve Tank's longstanding problems on priority: Mufti Asad Mah ..

21 minutes ago
 11 held for selling, flying kites

11 held for selling, flying kites

21 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief work of earthquake victims in full ..

Rescue, relief work of earthquake victims in full swing: DC

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.