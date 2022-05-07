SHOs, other police officers transferred

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers in the district and posted them at different police stations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers in the district and posted them at different police stations.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO transferred Inspector Muhammed Iqbal Khan from Saddar Police Station Sialkot to Reserve Inspector Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Owais from Police Station Head Marala to Saddar Police Station Sialkot, Sub-Inspector Irshad Ahmed from Motra Police Station to Police Station Head Marala, Inspector Khurram Shehzad from Airport Police Station to DIB Cell Sialkot, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Saeed from Police Station Civil Lines to In-charge Security Branch, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman from In-charge Security Branch to Police Station Civil Lines, Sub-Inspector Nasir Yaqoob from In-charge Post Oora Saddar Sialkot to Airport Police Station, Sub-Inspector Najam Faraz from Kotli Loharan Police Station to Focal Person DSP Daska Circle and Sub-Inspector Imran Sultan Focal Person DSP Daska Circle to SHO Kotli Loharan.