SHOs Posted In Four Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

The City Police Officer (CPO) posted station house officers (SHOs) in four police stations in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) The City Police Officer (CPO) posted station house officers (SHOs) in four police stations in the district.

A police spokesman said Inspector Umar Daraz Khan had been appointed as SHO Chak Jhumra police station, Sub Inspector Munazar Hussain as SHO City Jaranwala police station, Inspector Ghulam Rasool as SHO Rodala Road police station and SI Elyas Baig had been posted as SHO City Tandlianwala police station.

