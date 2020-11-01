UrduPoint.com
SHOs Reshuffled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:50 PM

SHOs reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:City Police Officer, Capt (Retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry has transferred and posted eight Station House Officers (SHOs) to various police stations of the district.

Police spokesman said Sunday that Inspector Masood Nazeer was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Civil lines police station while Inspector Ehsan Ashraf SHO was transferred from Millat Town police station and appointed as SHO D-Type Colony police station.

Similarly, Sub Inspector (SI) Abid Hussain Jatt SHO was transferred from Jhang Bazaar police station and appointed as SHO Chak Jhumra police station, Sub Inspector Ali Imran SHO City Sammundri to Jhang Bazaar police station as SHO, Sub Inspector Elyas Baig incharge anti car lifting cell CIA to City Sammundri police station as SHO, Sub Inspector Saqib Riaz SHO Nishat Abad police station to Rail Bazaar police station as SHO, Sub Inspector Munazir Ali SHO D-Type Colony police station to Police Lines and Sub Inspector trainee Muhammad Jamshaid from Police Lines to Nishatabad police station as Additional SHO.

