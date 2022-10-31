UrduPoint.com

SHOs Reshuffled In 4 Police Stations

Published October 31, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in four police stations to improve performance of the Police Department.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Mian Mujahid, SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, was transferred over his poor performance and directed to report to the Police Lines, whereas SI Khwaja Imran Mannan, SHO Batala Colony police station, was transferred and appointed as SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station with an immediate effect.

Similarly, SI Muhammad Siddique Cheema was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Batala Colony police station, while SI Muhammad Shoaib, SHO Mansoorabad police station, was transferred to Police Lines over his poor performance and In-charge Investigation Raza Abad police station Talish Abbas was transferred and appointed as SHO Mansoorabad police station.

Meanwhile, SI Elyas Baig, SHO Samanabad police station, was transferred to Police Lines over his poor performance, whereas SI Basit Nazir Randhawa was transferred from Sidhhupura police post and appointed as SHO Samanabad police station, the spokesman added.

