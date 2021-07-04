SHOs reshuffled in four police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry has reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in four police stations of Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Sub-Inspector Khalid Mehmood was transferred from Sandal Bar police station and appointed as SHO Lundianwala police station, while Sub-Inspector Asif Nawab was transferred from Kotwali police station and appointed as SHO Sandal Bar police station.

Similarly, Sub-Inspector Khalid Mehmood Kalyar was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Kotwali police station, whereas Sub-Inspector Ali Imran Chaudhry was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Jhang Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Inspector Amir Waheed, SHO Jhang Bazaar police station, was punished on misconduct and transferred to the Police Lines, added the spokesman.