SHO's Salary Stopped Over Non-compliance Of Court Orders

Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

Additional District and Session Judge Nadeem Anwar has stopped the salary of Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar over noncompliance of court orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) Additional District and Session Judge Nadeem Anwar has stopped the salary of Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar over noncompliance of court orders.

According to official sources here on Saturday, SHO Sadar was repeatedly summoned in a case pending before the court but the said police officer failed to comply with court orders.

Taking serious notice, the learned judge issued orders for stopping payment of salary to him till next orders.

The learned judge also issued show-cause notice to SHO and directed him to ensure his presence on next hearing.

