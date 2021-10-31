SHOs served show cause notices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Two police constables were dismissed from service over absence and six Station House Officers (SHOs) were served show cause notices over negligence in duty.

According to the police spokesperson, SSP Operation Abdullah Lak dismissed two constables Ubaid Nasir and Ijaz from service over prolonged absence from duty.

SSP also served show cause notices on six SHOs of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Razaabad, Sargodha Road, Saddar, Madina Town and Peoples Colony police stations.

The SHOs were charged for not taking action on applications filed by the citizens till three days of receiving at front desks.