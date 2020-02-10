UrduPoint.com
SHO's Service Restoration Plea Allegedly Involved In Corruption Dismissed

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:20 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the service restoration plea of a inspector in police department allegedly involved in corruption of millions of rupees as he failed to disclose the source of assets during the inquiry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the service restoration plea of a inspector in police department allegedly involved in corruption of millions of rupees as he failed to disclose the source of assets during the inquiry.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case filed by former Station House Officer (SHO) Abdur Rehman seeking restoration of his service.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice addressing the counsel asked about the money trail of his petitioner.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked the counsel that his client had performed Hajj costing Rs1.

280 million and asked how a Grade-16 employee could afford so much expensive Hajj.

He asked how a person could purchase a property worth Rs11 million with Rs30,000 salary.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel whether his client had won the lottery or prize bond. He observed that the accused bought Rs30 million property in two years.

He asked the counsel to inform the court about the sources of property of his client.

The counsel said his client's two brothers were in abroad while he was also doing the business of property's sale and purchase.

He said his client had declared his property and paid tax against it.

The court said his client had failed to disclose his assets during the inquiry.

