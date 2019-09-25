UrduPoint.com
SHOs Suspended For Negligence, Corruption: CPO Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

SHOs suspended for negligence, corruption: CPO Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana on Wednesday has suspended three station house officers for showing negligence, faulty investigations and on charges of corruption, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana on Wednesday has suspended three station house officers for showing negligence, faulty investigations and on charges of corruption, informed a police spokesman.

The police officers SHO Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar Sardar Pervaiz, SHO PS Morgah Zaheer Uddin Babar and SHO PS Saddar Wah Sajid Mehmood were suspended on corruption charges, misuse of power, negligence and conducting wrong investigations.

CPO Faisal Rana said departmental inquiries would be initiated against the SHOs who had been suspended and in the light of the findings of inquiries, punishments would be awarded according to law, CPO added.

