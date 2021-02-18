District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Khishwar suspended Kot Radha Khishan Station House Officer (SHO) for poor performance,while issued warnings to two other SHO's over their failure in controlling crime with in their jurisdiction

According to police here on Wednesday,the DPO suspended Kot Radha Khishan SHO Muhammad Amjad Dogar over poor performance.

The DPO said it was the prime responsibility of police to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

He urged police to adopt strict measures in order to control the crime rate in the district.

The DPO directed to set up special check posts at all the entry and exit points.

He directed to launch search operations against robbers.Special teams were constituted in this regard.

During the last one and half months,39 members of ten dacoits gangs were arrested,while stolen items worth Rs.6 million were recovered,he added.The DPO also interrogated more than 50 criminals involved in robberies.