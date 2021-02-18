UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHO's Suspended Over Poor Performance

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:54 AM

SHO's suspended over poor performance

District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Khishwar suspended Kot Radha Khishan Station House Officer (SHO) for poor performance,while issued warnings to two other SHO's over their failure in controlling crime with in their jurisdiction

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Khishwar suspended Kot Radha Khishan Station House Officer (SHO) for poor performance,while issued warnings to two other SHO's over their failure in controlling crime with in their jurisdiction.

According to police here on Wednesday,the DPO suspended Kot Radha Khishan SHO Muhammad Amjad Dogar over poor performance.

The DPO said it was the prime responsibility of police to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

He urged police to adopt strict measures in order to control the crime rate in the district.

The DPO directed to set up special check posts at all the entry and exit points.

He directed to launch search operations against robbers.Special teams were constituted in this regard.

During the last one and half months,39 members of ten dacoits gangs were arrested,while stolen items worth Rs.6 million were recovered,he added.The DPO also interrogated more than 50 criminals involved in robberies.

Related Topics

Police Poor Kasur Criminals All Million

Recent Stories

Japanese Scientists Say Use of Anti-Aging Drug May ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Gambian President on Inde ..

42 minutes ago

Brazil reports 56,766 new coronavirus cases

42 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

57 minutes ago

Samsung announces ‘Burque Corporation’ as an a ..

59 minutes ago

UAE Press: Vaccine and reforms drive UAE recovery

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.