SHOs suspended over poor performance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Two Station House Officers (SHOs) were suspended on different charges here on Monday.

According to a spokesman of DPO office, the District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan suspended SHO Sajid Shaheed police station Inspector Muhammad Tariq on taking bribe from a citizen in a case.

Also, SHO Sahiwal police station Sub Inspector Abdul Sattar was suspended on the complaint of misuse of power.

DPO Dr Rizwan had avowed that any violation of rules and misuse of power will not be tolerated at all.