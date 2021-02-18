SHOs suspended,warned over poor performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Imran Khishwar suspended Kot Radha Kishan station house officer (SHO) over poor performance and issued warnings to two other SHOs over failure to control crime in their areas.

According to police here on Wednesday, the DPO suspended Kot Radha Kishan SHO Muhammad Amjad Dogar over poor performance.

The DPO said it was the prime responsibility of police to protect lives and properties of the citizens. He urged police force to adopt strict measures in order to control the crime in the district.

The DPO directed to set up special check posts at all the entry and exit points.

He directed search operations against outlaws. Special teams were constituted in this regard.

During the last one and a half month, 39 members of ten dacoit gangs were arrested, whereas stolen items worth Rs. 6 million were recovered, he added.