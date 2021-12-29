UrduPoint.com

SHOs Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 07:35 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass, transferred numerous Station House officers (SHOs) here on Wednesday

A spokesperson for Police said,Inspector Mehmood Akbar has been transferred from police lines to City Police station while, Inspector Haq-Nawaz was posted at Abdul Hakeem police station.

He informed that sub -Inspector Rao Hamid was appointed as SHO Mian Channu Police station whereas Sub-inspector ZaferIqbal Garwah was transferred as (SHO) hawailikoranga.

Inspector Zubair Ahmed was asked to report Police lines from Abdul Hakeem police station while Sub-Inspector Asif chohan was transferred to close to police lines without any assignment from Mian Channu city police station.

