SHOs Transferred
Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh transferred three station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations in the district.
The officials on Thursday said Inspector Akhtar Nawaz had been transferred from Atta Shaheed police station and posted as SHO Tarkhanawala police station, while Inspector Nazir Ahmed was transferred from Police lines to Bhagtanwala police station, and Sub-Inspector Ali Nawaz Shah, transferred from Bhagtanwala, was posted as SHO at Atta Shaheed police station.