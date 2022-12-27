SHOs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, Muhammad Faisal Kamran has transferred Station House Officers (SHOs) and posted them at different Police Stations (PS) here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran had transferred Sub-inspector Khurram Shehzad from DIB Cell to SHO Police Station City Pasrur, Sub-Inspector Jahanzeb Khan from Police Station City Pasrur to SHO Police Station Cantt and Inspector Iqbal Khan from Police Station Cantt to Police Lines Sialkot.