SHOs Transferred
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran Monday transferred station house officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different police stations.
According to the police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Rahman had been transferred from Satrah police station and posted as SHO Kotwali police station, SI Abdul Rahman from Satrah police station to Kotwali police station as a SHO, SI Shehbaz Raza from Kotwali to Police Line, SI Adil Iqbal from Police Line to Satrah police station as SHO, SI Tehseen Mohsin had been transferred from Head Marala police station and posted as SHO Civil Line, SI Afzal Mumtaz from Civil Line to Police Line and SI Muhammed Yousaf was transferred from Police Line and posted as SHO Head Marala police station.