SHOs Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:01 AM

SHOs transferred

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Friday transferred station house officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different police stations.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO had transferred Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman from SHO Kotwali to Police Station Rangpura, Inspector Fakhar-uz-Zaman from SHO Rangpurato Police Lines and Razia Sabir from City Circle Gender Cell Incharge to SHO Kotwali policestation.

