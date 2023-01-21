SHOs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Friday transferred station house officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different police stations.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO had transferred Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman from SHO Kotwali to Police Station Rangpura, Inspector Fakhar-uz-Zaman from SHO Rangpurato Police Lines and Razia Sabir from City Circle Gender Cell Incharge to SHO Kotwali policestation.