SHOs transferred in bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has issued directives for transfer and posting of station house officers of two police stations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has issued directives for transfer and posting of station house officers of two police stations.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO Bahawalpur has notified posting of two police officials as station house officers.

The notification said Sub-Inspector Asjad Masood has been posted as SHO, Abbasnagar police station while SHO, PS Abbasnagar, Inspector Riaz Ahmed Fiaz has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Dera Nawab.