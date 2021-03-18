SHOs Transferred In Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera has issued directives for transfer and posting of station house officers of two police stations.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO Bahawalpur has notified posting of two police officials as station house officers.
The notification said Sub-Inspector Asjad Masood has been posted as SHO, Abbasnagar police station while SHO, PS Abbasnagar, Inspector Riaz Ahmed Fiaz has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Dera Nawab.