SHOs Transferred In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 04:22 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Wednesday transferred station house officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different police stations

According to the police spokesperson, the DPO transferred Inspector Muhammad Riaz Bajwa from City Daska Police Station to Sambarial Police Station, Sub Inspector Irshad Ahmedfrom Police Station Head Marala to City Daska Police Station and Sub Inspector Jahanzeb Khanfrom Sambarial Police Station to Police Station Head Marala.

