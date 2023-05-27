SHOs warned of action over cases probe delay

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has warned all station house officers (SHOs) of the district to complete investigation of the cases on time, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

During a meeting at Police Lines, he reviewed performance of police stations and expressed dismay over delay in investigation of cases.

He said timely investigation was imperative to provide justice to the aggrieved party and bring the culprits to justice.

He also directed the police officers to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders, gangsters and violators of the law so that crime ratio could be decreased in the district. He said he would monitor the performance of all SHOs and strict action would be taken against all those who would fail to complete their assignments or found involved in lethargy, negligence, delinquency or abuse of powers.