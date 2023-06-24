Open Menu

Shot Dead-dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Shot dead-dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :A 16-year-old boy was shot dead over a property dispute in Budh area in the vicinity of Saddar Police Station here Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, one Dilawar Hussain son of Ghulam Bilal resident of Budh area filed a report with Saddar police station that his cousin 16-year-old Shumal Khan was shot dead last night by four accused Bostan, Younis son of Yusuf, Qaiser son of Haji Sadiq and Jamshed alias Juma son of Mushtaq.

He said that he along with his two cousins Shumal Khan and Zafar Ali were going towards Shumal Khan's house when they were intercepted by four aforementioned accused armed with Kalashnikovs riding on two motorcycles in a street near the house of Sakhi Jan.

The accused opened indiscriminate firing at Shumal Khan and fled from the scene. As a result, Shumal Khan got seriously injured and breathed his last while on the way to hospital.

The reason behind the incident is said to be a property dispute.

