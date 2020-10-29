UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoukat Yousafzai Asks PMD To Postpone Rally Over Terrorism Threats

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:44 PM

Shoukat Yousafzai asks PMD to postpone rally over terrorism threats

Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Thursday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should postpone it's rally in Peshawar due to threats of terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Thursday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should postpone it's rally in Peshawar due to threats of terrorism.

He said that Pakistan was facing many internal and external challenges including economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic but the opposition alliance was busy in protecting corruption of two former ruling families.

He said that government top priority is to protect lives and property of the people.

In a statement , he he said that people and security agencies have given unprecedented sacrifices to eradicate terrorism and restore law and order situation in the country.

He said innocent people should not be used to save their corruption.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that future of so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was evident from the attitude of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that people have rejected those opposition parties for maligning state institutions in recent rallies.

He said people were proud of Pakistani army and acknowledged sacrifices of armed forces for restoring peace and stability in the country.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that opposition only wanted disturbance and choas in the country.

He termed the opposition parties rallies as totally flop show to attract common people, adding people rejected their narrative.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose they holding rallies.

He said Nawaz Sharif was claiming to be so-called revolutionary leader but sitting in London instead of coming country to face corruption charges.

He said Nawaz Sharif speaking language of Narendra Modi and Altaf Hussain.

He said a convicted person from abroad was hatching conspiracy against elected government and state institutions.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that PTI single handedly pull large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11- parties opposition parties failed to fill a sports ground.

He said people have rejected narrative of the opposition which only wanted to get NRO and stop accountability process.

Shoukat Yousafzai condemned slang language used during speeches reflecting frustration of the opposition parties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Altaf Hussain Sports Law And Order Narendra Modi London Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Top Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of minor girl's moles ..

1 minute ago

Australian PM defies pressure to adopt emissions t ..

1 minute ago

National Front denounces NIA raids on rights activ ..

1 minute ago

8 more USFK-affiliated individuals in S. Korea tes ..

1 minute ago

88 new Coronavirus cases reported in KP

9 minutes ago

Philippines reports 1,761 new COVID-19 infections

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.