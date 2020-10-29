Shoukat Yousafzai asks PMD to postpone rally over terrorism threats

Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Thursday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should postpone it's rally in Peshawar due to threats of terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Thursday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should postpone it's rally in Peshawar due to threats of terrorism.

He said that Pakistan was facing many internal and external challenges including economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic but the opposition alliance was busy in protecting corruption of two former ruling families.

He said that government top priority is to protect lives and property of the people.

In a statement , he he said that people and security agencies have given unprecedented sacrifices to eradicate terrorism and restore law and order situation in the country.

He said innocent people should not be used to save their corruption.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that future of so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was evident from the attitude of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that people have rejected those opposition parties for maligning state institutions in recent rallies.

He said people were proud of Pakistani army and acknowledged sacrifices of armed forces for restoring peace and stability in the country.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that opposition only wanted disturbance and choas in the country.

He termed the opposition parties rallies as totally flop show to attract common people, adding people rejected their narrative.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose they holding rallies.

He said Nawaz Sharif was claiming to be so-called revolutionary leader but sitting in London instead of coming country to face corruption charges.

He said Nawaz Sharif speaking language of Narendra Modi and Altaf Hussain.

He said a convicted person from abroad was hatching conspiracy against elected government and state institutions.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that PTI single handedly pull large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11- parties opposition parties failed to fill a sports ground.

He said people have rejected narrative of the opposition which only wanted to get NRO and stop accountability process.

Shoukat Yousafzai condemned slang language used during speeches reflecting frustration of the opposition parties.