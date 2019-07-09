UrduPoint.com
Shoukat Yousafzai Assures To Resolve Issues Of Physiotherapists

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Tuesday held talks with protesting Physiotherapists who were staging sit-in in front of the assembly building to press their demands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Tuesday held talks with protesting Physiotherapists who were staging sit-in in front of the assembly building to press their demands.

Chairman Development and Advisory Commitee (DDAC), Fazal Hakim Khan was also present on the occasion.

The minister held successful negotiations with protesting physiotherapists after which they decided to end their sit-in.

Yousafzai assured them to convey their concerns and demands to relevant authorities so that issues could be resolved at the earliest.

