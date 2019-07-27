UrduPoint.com
Shoukat Yousafzai Meets PTI's Central Information Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:22 PM

Shoukat Yousafzai meets PTI's Central Information Secretary

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Saturday called on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI ) Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad here and congratulated him over assuming the office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Saturday called on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI ) Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad here and congratulated him over assuming the office.

The two sides, during the meeting, discussed issues related to implementation of the party's manifesto in the KP and also mulled over the opposition's vicious narrative against the government.

Ahmed Jawad said nation had already forsaken the opposition's narrative, which was based on false and obnoxious accusations.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added, voted for the PTI again due to its government's performance in the past five years.

Shoukat Yousafzai said due to its government's performance, the PTI won consecutively in the province. "We are carrying forward our reform programme as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and party's manifesto.""We will not let the agenda of corruption and defending criminals thrive," he added.

