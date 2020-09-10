Shoukat Yousafzai orders strict action against illegal occupants of labor colonies

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the government will not tolerate any obstacle in the welfare of workers and implementation of labor laws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the government will not tolerate any obstacle in the welfare of workers and implementation of labor laws.

He said CPEC will prove to be a game changer in the region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provides best opportunities for investment in the region. He was addressing meetings with representatives of labour and industrial organizations during his day long visit to Hattar Industrial Zone and Haripur yesterday.

The Provincial Minister inspected the factories in Hattar Industrial area, listened to the grievances of the workers and also met with the factory owners. He later inspected the Schools of the Labour Department and paid a visit to the workers colony and inquired about the issues of the residents.

Member Provincial Assembly Arshad Ayub, former Provincial Minister Yousuf Ayub and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad were also present on the occasion. The officer of Labor Department gave a briefing on various projects in Hattar and Haripur. The Minister also planted plants in multiple locations.

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said this was his first visit to an industrial zone since taking charge of the department. During this time, the condition of the workers and the housing facilities provided to them and their problems have been realized. Shaukat Yousafzai said that workers are like the backbone of the economy and we will not allow it to weaken. The Provincial Minister directed that illegal occupants be immediately removed from residential colonies set up for laborers and the process of allo ment of houses to future workers be made transparent and easy.

"Haripur is becoming an industrial Hub due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route and the environment is conducive for investment in the province", said Shoukat Yousafzai. He also visited a factory and saw various parts of it. He said that he was very glad to know that a large number of women workers are employed in factories. The Minister for Labour and Culture also announced to upgrade a hospital and school keeping in view the health and education issues of the workers.

The Minister and his team later evacuated the community centers inside the colonies and handed them over to the workers. With respect to the issue of social security the Minister was of the view that there are some legal complications in the full implementation of social security which will be removed soon. The provincial minister said that the government has fixed a minimum wage of Rs. 17500 which will be implemented in any case.

While visit to schools of the Labour Department the Minister showed concerns over the poor condition and said that the aim of the schools was to provide high quality education to the children of the laborers but unfortunately the quality of these schools could not be maintained today.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that these schools are of great importance for the children of the workers and therefore it was necessary to improve the infrastructure as well as introduce a system for independent monitoring and grievances redressal mechanism. The provincial minister said that the government was spending substantial amount of money onthese schools and in this respect their quality should be on par withany good educational institutions.