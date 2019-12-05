Shoukat Yousafzai promises to upgrade campus to Shangla University

Provincial Minister for Information, Shoukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that Shangla campus would be upgraded to model university in which students from other areas would also get education

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Shoukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that Shangla campus would be upgraded to model university in which students from other areas would also get education

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new computer lab and library at Shangla campus, Swat University.

He said land would be provided for further expansion of the university and more facilities and faculties would be opened soon as no society could progress without provision of quality education.

He said financial support would be provided to less privileged students under "Ehsas" program.

He said that work on development projects was underway in Shangla for which more than two billion rupees have been approved.

Shaukat Yousafzai said, "I am very happy today as 300 to 400 students are getting education in the campus which will upgraded to Shangla University one-day".

Shangla Campus Director Mahboob-ur-Rehman also spoke on the occasion and highlighted recent achievements of the campus.