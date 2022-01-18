UrduPoint.com

Shoukat Yousafzai Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Shoukat Yousafzai tested positive for coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yosafzai on Tuesday was tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yosafzai on Tuesday was tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai.

In a statement , he said that he was officail visit to Dubai Expo 2020 and scheduled to return back Peshawar today but was test positive for Coronavirus and under now isolation .

He asked people to pray for his health and recovery recovery from infectious disease.

