UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoukat Yousafzai To Listen Public Complaints Through Telephone Calls

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:52 PM

Shoukat Yousafzai to listen public complaints through telephone calls

Minister for Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai will personally listen the public grievances through telephonically at "Khpal Shikayat Cell" (complaint cell) on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai will personally listen the public grievances through telephonically at "Khpal Shikayat Cell" (complaint cell) on Thursday.

Shoukat Yousafzai in a statement said that Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has shown personal interest in hearing and resolving the grievances of the people and that was the reason for establishing complaints cell.

He said that public complaints as well as suggestions could also be listened through complaint cell.

He said Chief Minister always valued direct dialogue with people regarding their problems that was why "Khapal Chief Minister's Complaints Cell', was set up to address grievances related to government departments.

He said that other ministers and head of departments would sit in the cell to hear the public grievances in order to take prompt steps to address their problems.

Shoukat Yousafzai will hear public grievances at 11 am through toll free number 1800.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Labour

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Sent 20 Medical Missions in 15 Countries to ..

3 minutes ago

UK to run COVID-19 human challenge study on volunt ..

4 minutes ago

Value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi in ..

26 minutes ago

NAB indicts 18 in land scam of over Rs.5 billion

4 minutes ago

Person with COVID-19 should inform health authorit ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.