Shoukat Yousafzai to listen public complaints through telephone calls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai will personally listen the public grievances through telephonically at "Khpal Shikayat Cell" (complaint cell) on Thursday.

Shoukat Yousafzai in a statement said that Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has shown personal interest in hearing and resolving the grievances of the people and that was the reason for establishing complaints cell.

He said that public complaints as well as suggestions could also be listened through complaint cell.

He said Chief Minister always valued direct dialogue with people regarding their problems that was why "Khapal Chief Minister's Complaints Cell', was set up to address grievances related to government departments.

He said that other ministers and head of departments would sit in the cell to hear the public grievances in order to take prompt steps to address their problems.

Shoukat Yousafzai will hear public grievances at 11 am through toll free number 1800.