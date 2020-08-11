PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday visited Jansher Khan's house and inquired about his health along with PTI MNA Nawaz Khan.

Strokes master Qamar Zaman, PAF academy Head coach and elder brother of Jansher Khan Atlas Khan were also present on this occasion.

Shoukat Ali Yousafzai inquired about Jansher Khan's health and congratulated him for his successful two operations.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery of Jansher Khan, termed him a legend and a great asset of Pakistan who successfully defended the World No. 1 slot for a decade.

It is worth mentioning that Jansher Khan remained unbeaten in 99 International matches during that period which is a unique record.

Shoukat Ali Yousafzai informed Jansher Khan about various steps being taken under the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of sports in the province besides creating more opportunities for the youngsters to come up at national and international levels.

Shoukat Yousafzai said the players are ambassadors of peace and their services are valued.

In reply, Jansher Khan said that with the blessing of Almighty Allah and prayers of people he was recovering fast.

Jansher Khan said, "I am very much impressed and thankful to our leadership and people of Pakistan for all kinds of support and prayers.

Jansher Khan extended special thanks to President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, Director Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak who spoke to him about his health from time to time.