UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Should Irfan Jutt Who Has Won Kabbadi World Cup Too Be Made PM: Siraj Ul Haq

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Should Irfan Jutt who has won Kabbadi world cup too be made PM: Siraj ul Haq

Amir Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq while hammering Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said should Irfan Jutt who deserves for congratulations for winning kabbadi world cup too be made PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Amir Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq while hammering Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said should Irfan Jutt who deserves for congratulations for winning kabbadi world cup too be made PM.He said this while talking to media men here Thursday.Announcing to launch movement against inflation and unemployment from February 20 he said nation is left with no other option except JI.

Those who considered casting vote in favor of incumbent rulers as a righteous act are now considering them a scourge.He stated that darlings who have made investment on government are being favored.

The nation has tried all the parties turn by turn.

Now only one option is left with them which is JI.Responding to a question he said government foreign and economic policies have failed. We will assemble all the nation from Chitral to Karachi against economic recession.He remarked opposition has shaken hand with this government when time has come.

JI is real opposition in the country. The sitting government has no solution to the problems facing the country. Protests will be staged in streets and Mohallas across the country, he announced.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister World Vote Chitral Cuban Peso February Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Number of Foreigners Infected With Coronavirus in ..

42 seconds ago

Iran Seeks to Hold Trilateral Summit With Russia, ..

44 seconds ago

At Least 2 Killed as High-Speed Train Derails in A ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan with China in this difficult time of Coro ..

25 minutes ago

Steve Kazee on how he picked out the stunning enga ..

2 minutes ago

Justin Bieber's new album a 'love letter' to his w ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.