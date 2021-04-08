Show biz stars, intellectuals receive COVID-19 jab at Arts Council

A number of intellectuals, actors and broadcasters received Coronavirus vaccine from the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Thursday

A well-known Pakistani broadcaster, actor and director Zia Mohi-ud-Din and leading actor Talat Hussain received the second dose of Corona vaccine while actor Rahat Kazmi, actress Saira Kazmi, actor Sajid Hassan, Anis Haroon, Sheema Kirmani, Khushbakht Shujaat, Mahmood Sham, Sehar Imdad Shah, Imdad Hussaini, Joint Secretary Arts Council Asjad Bukhari, lawyer Abrar Hassan, Zahir Khan, Arshad Abdullah, Shakeela Hassan, Khawaja Razi have benefited from the vaccination facility at Arts Council Karachi.

Zia Mohi-ue-din lauded the arrangements and said "I am so scared of getting vaccinated that I canceled the contracts of many films for reasons that I had to get vaccinated to go elsewhere, but Corona got vaccinated very easily." It is to be noted that the Arts Council of Pakistan has so far vaccinated well-known stars of the showbiz industry, including prominent political and social figures at the Corona Vaccination Center set up in collaboration with the Sindh Health Department.