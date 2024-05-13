Show Cause Notice Issued To 3 Commercial Theaters
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division has issued show cause notice to the management of 3 commercial theaters on charge of violating rules and regulations
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division has issued show cause notice to the management of 3 commercial theaters on charge of violating rules and regulations.
Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Abrar Alam in a statement here on Monday said that strict monitoring of commercial theaters was conducted and found three theaters including Minerva, Ninerva Gold and Noor Mehal violating the rules and regulations during entertainment of the people.
Therefore, show cause notices were issued to the management of these theaters and further action would be taken after receipt of their written reply, he added.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center6 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment10 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad10 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly15 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors15 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting21 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2021 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens21 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman7 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters7 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week7 minutes ago