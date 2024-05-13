Show cause notice issued to 3 commercial theaters

Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division has issued show cause notice to the management of 3 commercial theaters on charge of violating rules and regulations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division has issued show cause notice to the management of 3 commercial theaters on charge of violating rules and regulations.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Abrar Alam in a statement here on Monday said that strict monitoring of commercial theaters was conducted and found three theaters including Minerva, Ninerva Gold and Noor Mehal violating the rules and regulations during entertainment of the people.

Therefore, show cause notices were issued to the management of these theaters and further action would be taken after receipt of their written reply, he added.