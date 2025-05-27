Show-cause notice issued to doctors aspiring MS posts for not presenting degrees

Seven doctors, including a woman, submitted applications for the posts of Medical Superintendent (MS) or Senior Superintendent (SS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Seven doctors, including a woman, submitted applications for the posts of Medical Superintendent (MS) or Senior Superintendent (SS). The Specialized Health Department on Tuesday has issued show cause notices to the doctors for not submitting the required educational certificates.

The Specialized Health Department sources told APP that the above-mentioned doctors applied for MS but could not produce the required qualification certificates. Professor Dr. Sameera Hassan was issued a show cause notice for not producing her Master of Health Professions education (MHPE) degree.

Similarly, Grade 19 Dr. Rizwan Habib, Dr. Ayaz Nasir Chohan, Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Dr. Shahroz Hassan Khan, Dr. Hamidullah and Dr. Zahid Munir did not produce the degrees they claimed to hold.

The Specialized Health Department has also indicated disciplinary action for not submitting degrees and certificates of educational qualification, while show cause notices have also been issued to doctors who provided incomplete information.