UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Show Cause Notice Issued To Five Patwaris For Not Meeting The Wheat Target

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:51 PM

Show cause notice issued to five Patwaris for not meeting the wheat target

Show cause notices have been issued to five Patwaris for not meeting the wheat target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Show cause notices have been issued to five Patwaris for not meeting the wheat target.

According to Assistant Commissioner Usman Jalis, the Punjab government had given target to every Patwari to purchase wheat, but the Patwaris of Bhalwal Tehsil, Hasnat Hussain, Patwar, Old Bhalwal, Taswar Hussain Deowal, Khalid Mehmood, Chak No.

15 NB, Rana Rashid Iqbal, Mandi Bhalwal, Tahir Abbas Patwari, Chuck No. 9ML was showing lack of progress in recovery of wheat which shows that these Patwaris were neglecting their official duties adding that their lack of interest in such an important task was clearly against the service rules.

All Patwaris should file their reply within four days otherwise a strict action would be taken against them, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rashid Progress Bhalwal Wheat

Recent Stories

Rupee recovers 1 paisa against dollar in interbank ..

27 seconds ago

Millions of people engage in prayer for humanity f ..

9 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Ready for Talks With Russia ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan's COVID-19 Tally Rises by 146, Numbers Show ..

6 minutes ago

Rainwater harvesting to overcome urban areas' wate ..

5 minutes ago

Hundreds get virus at main Kazakh oil field

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.