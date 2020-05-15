Show cause notice issued to five Patwaris for not meeting the wheat target

Show cause notices have been issued to five Patwaris for not meeting the wheat target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Show cause notices have been issued to five Patwaris for not meeting the wheat target.

According to Assistant Commissioner Usman Jalis, the Punjab government had given target to every Patwari to purchase wheat, but the Patwaris of Bhalwal Tehsil, Hasnat Hussain, Patwar, Old Bhalwal, Taswar Hussain Deowal, Khalid Mehmood, Chak No.

15 NB, Rana Rashid Iqbal, Mandi Bhalwal, Tahir Abbas Patwari, Chuck No. 9ML was showing lack of progress in recovery of wheat which shows that these Patwaris were neglecting their official duties adding that their lack of interest in such an important task was clearly against the service rules.

All Patwaris should file their reply within four days otherwise a strict action would be taken against them, he added.