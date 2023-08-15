Open Menu

Show Cause Notice Issued To SHO Over Torturing Shopkeeper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal issued a show cause notice to Station House Officer (SHO) People's Colony police station over torturing a shopkeeper.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that someone had made a video viral on social media which exposed that SHO People's Colony police station Sufiyan Buttar with his team had tortured the owner of a Pan Shop near D-Ground.

Taking notice of this video, CPO Usman Akram Gondal issued the show cause notice to SHO People's Colony Sufiyan Buttar and directed the Superintendent Police Madina Townto probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest.

An action would be taken after the inquiry report, the spokesman added.

