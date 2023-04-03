Show cause notice issued to Sub Inspector for slapping a child

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :After the video went viral on social media, the District Police Officer (DPO) took notice of the slapping of the sub-inspectors child at the flour collection centre.

According to the police spokesperson, police officer Zia-ur-Rehman was seen slapping 12-year-old Rizwan, who had come to the flour collection centre with his father.

After the video of the inhumane scene went viral, DPO Tanveer Ahmed retaliated by issuing a show-cause notice to the concerned sub-inspector and appointed DSP Sadar Riaz Hussain Bukhari.

The police spokesperson has indicated the action on the investigation in the inquiry report.

Further, the DPO said that inhumane treatment of people will not be tolerated.