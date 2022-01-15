Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

Secretary Housing Urban Department and Public Health Engineering served show-cause notice on Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Rajanpur for not completing water supply schemes in due course of time

In a notice, Javed Akhtar observed that the project wasn't started at Marri top located in west of Rajanpur distric despite sufficient funds for the project were in place.

While talking to APP in this regard, the Secretary said it's a big scheme worth Rs.

60 million. An important thing is that Rs. 10 million released to the competent authority five to six months ago to execute the project through which water had to reach to population of about 25,247 of Marri and surrounding places.

"When I reached to Marri which was far away distance from here, I was amazed that it wasn't held boring where water had to be extracted. According to him, he served warning notice on XEN with giving one- week deadline to lay the pipelines at desired location.