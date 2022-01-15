UrduPoint.com

Show Cause Notice Served On EE PHE Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

Secretary Housing Urban Department and Public Health Engineering served show-cause notice on Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Rajanpur for not completing water supply schemes in due course of time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing Urban Department and Public Health Engineering served show-cause notice on Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Rajanpur for not completing water supply schemes in due course of time.

In a notice, Javed Akhtar observed that the project wasn't started at Marri top located in west of Rajanpur distric despite sufficient funds for the project were in place.

While talking to APP in this regard, the Secretary said it's a big scheme worth Rs.

60 million. An important thing is that Rs. 10 million released to the competent authority five to six months ago to execute the project through which water had to reach to population of about 25,247 of Marri and surrounding places.

"When I reached to Marri which was far away distance from here, I was amazed that it wasn't held boring where water had to be extracted. According to him, he served warning notice on XEN with giving one- week deadline to lay the pipelines at desired location.

Related Topics

Water Rajanpur From Top Million Housing

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

3 minutes ago
 PYCA calls for immediate implementation of KP Dom ..

PYCA calls for immediate implementation of KP Domestic Violence Act

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Orders Creation of Special Operat ..

Kazakh President Orders Creation of Special Operations Forces, National Security ..

3 minutes ago
 KIIR condemns Kashmiri Human rights Ctivist Untoo' ..

KIIR condemns Kashmiri Human rights Ctivist Untoo's arrest in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of Samsam Bukhar ..

Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of Samsam Bukhari's brother

12 minutes ago
 KPRA starts enforcement drive to ensure tax compli ..

KPRA starts enforcement drive to ensure tax compliance

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.