Show-cause Notices Issued To 124 School Heads For Poor Matric Exam Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab School Education Department (SED) has issued show-cause notices to heads of schools in the province over the poor performance of schools in recent matriculation examination results.
More than 124 principals, vice principals and teachers have been issued show cause notices by the provincial education department and asked to submit their explanations, SED official sources told APP .
The Punjab School Education Department has issued show-cause notices to heads of schools with poor matriculation exam results, with over 60 schools in Lahore and other districts facing potential disciplinary action for performance below the board average,
This move is part of a broader strategy to increase accountability in the education sector and improve the quality of education provided.
Schools with student success rates below the board average have been served notices.
At least 124 schools in Lahore and other districts have been affected, and now school heads are being hold accountable for performance and to ensure a better quality of education for students.
Muhammad Karim. a noted educationist, told APP that this is not the first time the department has taken such measures; a similar action against school heads was taken in September 2022.
The department is also using data to monitor schools, conducting surprise checks, and implementing a new Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system to raise educational standards.
The recent actions come amidst private schools dominating the matriculation results, highlighting ongoing challenges and efforts to improve the public education system in Punjab.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways deploying advanced communication, signaling systems2 minutes ago
-
Extraordinary security steps directed for Rabi-ul-Awwal month12 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey team over winning championship in USA22 minutes ago
-
Water flow in River Chenab expected to increase22 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin MS/MPhil, PhD admission tests from August 2522 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested32 minutes ago
-
Construction of Sahulat markets reviewed32 minutes ago
-
Kashif Ashfaq nominated for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor raises objection on Education Bill 2025, sends it back to Sindh Assembly32 minutes ago
-
Five hurt as speeding trailer hits rickshaw52 minutes ago
-
Allotment of 720 flats: applications from industrial workers invited52 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 170kg substandard spices, 85 kg adulterated milk52 minutes ago