Show-cause notices issued to 124 school heads for poor matric exam results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab School Education Department (SED) has issued show-cause notices to heads of schools in the province over the poor performance of schools in recent matriculation examination results.

More than 124 principals, vice principals and teachers have been issued show cause notices by the provincial education department and asked to submit their explanations, SED official sources told APP .

This move is part of a broader strategy to increase accountability in the education sector and improve the quality of education provided.

Schools with student success rates below the board average have been served notices.

At least 124 schools in Lahore and other districts have been affected, and now school heads are being hold accountable for performance and to ensure a better quality of education for students.

Muhammad Karim. a noted educationist, told APP that this is not the first time the department has taken such measures; a similar action against school heads was taken in September 2022.

The department is also using data to monitor schools, conducting surprise checks, and implementing a new Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system to raise educational standards.

The recent actions come amidst private schools dominating the matriculation results, highlighting ongoing challenges and efforts to improve the public education system in Punjab.