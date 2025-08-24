Open Menu

Show-cause Notices Issued To 124 School Heads For Poor Matric Exam Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Show-cause notices issued to 124 school heads for poor matric exam results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab School Education Department (SED) has issued show-cause notices to heads of schools in the province over the poor performance of schools in recent matriculation examination results.

More than 124 principals, vice principals and teachers have been issued show cause notices by the provincial education department and asked to submit their explanations, SED official sources told APP .

The Punjab School Education Department has issued show-cause notices to heads of schools with poor matriculation exam results, with over 60 schools in Lahore and other districts facing potential disciplinary action for performance below the board average,

This move is part of a broader strategy to increase accountability in the education sector and improve the quality of education provided.

Schools with student success rates below the board average have been served notices.

At least 124 schools in Lahore and other districts have been affected, and now school heads are being hold accountable for performance and to ensure a better quality of education for students.

Muhammad Karim. a noted educationist, told APP that this is not the first time the department has taken such measures; a similar action against school heads was taken in September 2022.

The department is also using data to monitor schools, conducting surprise checks, and implementing a new Key Performance Indicator (KPI) system to raise educational standards.

The recent actions come amidst private schools dominating the matriculation results, highlighting ongoing challenges and efforts to improve the public education system in Punjab.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

37 minutes ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

17 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan