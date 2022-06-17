Show-cause notices issued to 14 price control magistrates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi issued show-cause notices to 14 price control magistrates on Friday over their poor performance.

He was addressing a review meeting in the conference hall of his office on the price mechanism. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and all assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

The DC also directed all price control magistrates to conduct daily inspection of markets and bazaars and send photographic evidence to their offices.

He also issued orders to ensure availability of all essential food items at affordable rates to people at the counters, established in all malls.

Imran Qureshi said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated and price control magistrates should take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.