Show-cause Notices Issued To 16 Price-control Magistrates

Published July 22, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi issued show-cause notices to 16 price control magistrates on Friday over their poor performance.

He was addressing a meeting to review the weekly performance of price control magistrates at his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, price control magistrates and all assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

The DC also directed all price control magistrates to conduct daily inspection of markets and bazaars and send photographic evidence to their offices.

He also issued orders to ensure availability of all essential food items at affordable rates to people at the counters, established in all malls.

Imran Qureshi said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated and price control magistrates should take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was informed that during the last one week, 40 price control magistrates conducted 5,658 inspections of markets and bazaars and imposed Rs 747,000 fine on violators, while FIRs were registered against four shopkeepers and 11 shops were sealed over violations.

