Show Cause Notices Issued To 2 Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Show cause notices issued to 2 teachers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Faisalabad, Ali Ahmad Sian issued show-cause notices to two school teachers over non-implementation of coronavirus related SOPs and using mobile phone.

The CEO paid a surprise visit to Govt High School Tandlianwala and observed that a teacher Adalat Ali was busy on his mobile phone instead of teaching students while coronavirus SOPs were also not implemented by another teacher in the school.

The CEO issued show-cause notices to both teachers and directed them to immediately submit their reply to the office.

Further action will be taken after perusal of their reply, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

