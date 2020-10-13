Show cause notices issued to 2 teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Faisalabad, Ali Ahmad Sian issued show-cause notices to two school teachers over non-implementation of coronavirus related SOPs and using mobile phone.

The CEO paid a surprise visit to Govt High School Tandlianwala and observed that a teacher Adalat Ali was busy on his mobile phone instead of teaching students while coronavirus SOPs were also not implemented by another teacher in the school.

The CEO issued show-cause notices to both teachers and directed them to immediately submit their reply to the office.

Further action will be taken after perusal of their reply, he added.