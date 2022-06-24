Show-cause notices issued to 9 price control magistrates

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 07:24 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi issued show-cause notices to nine price control magistrates on Friday over their poor performance.

He was addressing a review meeting in the conference hall of his office on the price mechanism. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, price control magistrates and all assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

The DC also directed all price control magistrates to conduct daily inspection of markets and bazaars and send photographic evidence to their offices. He also issued orders to ensure availability of all essential food items at affordable rates to people at the counters, established in all malls.

Imran Qureshi said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated and price control magistrates should take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was informed that during the last one week, 42 price magistrates conducted 4,983 inspections of markets and bazaars and imposed Rs 833,500 fine on 196 shopkeepers. Also, FIR were registered against 12 shopkeepers, 15 shops were sealed and 53 persons were arrested over violation.

The deputy commissioner also issued orders for giving away appreciation letters to price control magistrate and Deputy Director Livestock Tanveer Ashraf Kaliyar over his good performance.

More Stories From Pakistan

