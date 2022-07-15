UrduPoint.com

Show-cause Notices Issued To Four Price Control Magistrates

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi issued show-cause notices to four price control magistrates on Friday over their poor performance.

He was chairing a review meeting at his office on the price mechanism. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, price control magistrates and all assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

The price control magistrates, who were issued show-cause poor performance were Zafar Anjum, Mazhar Iqbal, Inayat Khokhar and Rana Muhammad Sarwar.

The DC also directed all price control magistrates to conduct daily inspection of markets and bazaars and send photographic evidence to their offices.

He also issued orders to ensure availability of all essential food items at affordable rates to people at the counters, established in all malls.

Imran Qureshi said that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated and price control magistrates should take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

The meeting was informed that during the last one week, 40 price magistrates conducted 3,063 inspections of markets and bazaars and imposed Rs 365,000 fine on 89 shopkeepers. Also, FIR were registered against 12 shopkeepers, 11 shops were sealed and 67 persons were arrested over violation.

